Storms lash 7 provinces in Northeast and East as Bangkok bakes

Bangkok stays very hot

Bangkok and neighbouring provinces are forecast to remain generally hot, with very hot conditions in some areas and hazy daytime skies. Temperatures are expected to range from 28-29C at the low end to 35-40C at the high end, with southerly winds of 10-15 kilometres per hour.

Upper Thailand still under heat stress

Elsewhere, the North and Central regions are also expected to remain hot to very hot. The North is forecast to see temperatures of 38-41C, while the Central region could reach 39-41C. The Northeast as a whole may see highs of 40-42C, even as isolated storm cells begin to develop in some areas.

South to see scattered thunderstorms

In the South, hot daytime weather is expected to continue, with scattered thunderstorms on both coasts. The eastern coast is forecast to see storms across 20% of the area, mainly in Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, while the western coast could see thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mainly in Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. Seas are expected to remain relatively calm overall, though waves could rise above one metre in thundery areas.





Public urged to stay alert

The department warned people in the lower Northeast and the East to watch for the dangers of summer storms and to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable buildings and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to protect fruit trees and take precautions against possible damage to crops and livestock. People in upper Thailand were also urged to look after their health in the intense heat and avoid prolonged outdoor activity.