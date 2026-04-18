Storm chaos in Northeast – Surin blackout, Buriram roads blocked

Severe summer storms swept across Thailand’s Northeast overnight, causing widespread disruption in Surin and Buriram as heavy rain and powerful winds brought down infrastructure and blocked key transport routes.
In Surin, the storm struck late on April 17, unleashing torrential rain and violent gusts that toppled multiple high-voltage transmission poles along Highway 226 on the Surin–Sikhoraphum route.
The damage occurred between Ban Phama and Ban An Sai Et in Charaphat subdistrict, Sikhoraphum, where 115-kilovolt power poles collapsed in large numbers.
Initial inspections found the destruction stretched for more than 3 kilometres, with at least 20 poles falling across the road. The debris blocked one traffic lane, forcing motorists to navigate through near-total darkness with extreme caution.
The collapse triggered a widespread blackout across the entire district, leaving Sikhoraphum without electricity.
The Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) deployed emergency response teams along with a 30-tonne crane to remove fallen poles and begin urgent repairs to the 22-kilovolt distribution system in a bid to restore power as quickly as possible.
Highway police and PEA crews are working against the clock to reopen the route and repair the network. However, officials say the scale of the damage means it will take time before the situation returns to normal.
Authorities have warned motorists travelling along the Surin–Si Sa Ket route, particularly on the northern side, to remain highly cautious. They stressed the danger of electrical leakage and urged the public not to approach fallen poles or downed cables under any circumstances.
People have also been advised to avoid the route unless absolutely necessary and to strictly follow warning signs and signals from highway police while repair work continues. Any incidents involving electrical hazards can be reported to the PEA Contact Center on 1129, which operates 24 hours a day.
In a separate incident in Buriram, another summer storm caused major disruption in Nong Ki district in the early hours of April 18.
At around 12.27am, strong winds lashed the area, bringing down a large roadside billboard at the intersection of the 4 Singha Road on the Nong Ki–Yoei Prasat route. The structure collapsed across the entire roadway, completely blocking traffic at the junction.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported, as the incident occurred during the night when traffic was light.
As of 7am, the situation remained critical, with authorities unable to fully reopen the road. Large trucks in particular were unable to pass through or divert, effectively cutting off a key transport route.
Officials have since mobilised heavy machinery to cut and remove the debris from the road surface, working urgently to restore traffic flow as soon as possible.
The back-to-back incidents highlight the growing impact of summer storms across the region, with authorities continuing to urge the public to remain vigilant and prioritise safety as volatile weather conditions persist.