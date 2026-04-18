Storm chaos in Northeast – Surin blackout, Buriram roads blocked

Severe summer storms swept across Thailand’s Northeast overnight, causing widespread disruption in Surin and Buriram as heavy rain and powerful winds brought down infrastructure and blocked key transport routes.

In Surin, the storm struck late on April 17, unleashing torrential rain and violent gusts that toppled multiple high-voltage transmission poles along Highway 226 on the Surin–Sikhoraphum route.

The damage occurred between Ban Phama and Ban An Sai Et in Charaphat subdistrict, Sikhoraphum, where 115-kilovolt power poles collapsed in large numbers.

Initial inspections found the destruction stretched for more than 3 kilometres, with at least 20 poles falling across the road. The debris blocked one traffic lane, forcing motorists to navigate through near-total darkness with extreme caution.

The collapse triggered a widespread blackout across the entire district, leaving Sikhoraphum without electricity.