Thailand braces for summer storms as heat soars to 43°C

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its seventh warning of the year, cautioning that summer storms will continue to affect upper Thailand through April 20, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated lightning strikes alongside extreme heat.
According to the announcement issued at 5pm on April 17, the unstable weather will initially affect the Northeast and the East before spreading to the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the North.
The department said the conditions are being driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This has strengthened southerly and south-easterly winds, bringing moisture into the lower Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while much of upper Thailand remains hot to extremely hot.
The clash between the cooler air mass and intense heat is creating conditions for severe summer storms, with some areas at risk of hail and lightning.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand will continue to experience hot to extremely hot conditions, with thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated hail expected in several areas.
Temperatures in the North are forecast to reach a high of 43°C, while the Northeast and Central regions could see highs of 39–42°C. Bangkok is expected to remain hot, with temperatures reaching up to 40°C and thunderstorms affecting around 20% of the area.
In the East, storms could cover up to 40% of the region, while the South will see scattered thunderstorms alongside hot daytime conditions.
The department also warned that dust and haze levels in the North, Northeast and upper Central regions are exceeding standard limits due to a high concentration of hotspots and limited air circulation.
Residents are advised to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and wear N95 masks when outside.
Authorities are urging people in affected areas to avoid open spaces, large trees and unstable structures during storms, as strong winds may cause damage.
Farmers are advised to reinforce crops and protect livestock, while the public is also urged to take care of their health amid rapidly changing weather and extreme heat.