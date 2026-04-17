Thailand braces for summer storms as heat soars to 43°C

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued its seventh warning of the year, cautioning that summer storms will continue to affect upper Thailand through April 20, bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated lightning strikes alongside extreme heat.

According to the announcement issued at 5pm on April 17, the unstable weather will initially affect the Northeast and the East before spreading to the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, as well as the North.

The department said the conditions are being driven by a high-pressure system, or cold air mass, from China extending over the South China Sea. This has strengthened southerly and south-easterly winds, bringing moisture into the lower Northeast, the East and the upper Gulf of Thailand, while much of upper Thailand remains hot to extremely hot.

The clash between the cooler air mass and intense heat is creating conditions for severe summer storms, with some areas at risk of hail and lightning.