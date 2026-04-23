Lumphini Park centenary to honour His Majesty

Bangkok is set to stage the “100 Years of Lumphini Park” celebration from April 25-30 at Lumphini Park, marking the centenary of Thailand’s first public park. The event is being held to honour the royal benevolence of King Vajiravudh, Rama VI, who gave rise to Lumphini Park under his royal initiative in 1919, leaving what organisers describe as a living royal legacy that continues to serve the public today.

Royal tribute to open centenary celebration

The event is being organised by the government, through the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, as part of commemorative activities marking the 100th anniversary of the death of King Vajiravudh and the 100th anniversary of Lumphini Park.

On April 25 at 6pm, Their Majesties the King and Queen are scheduled to attend the royal tribute activities at the park. Bangkok has invited members of the public to gather and welcome Their Majesties at the event.