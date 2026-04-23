Thailand taps San Kamphaeng hot springs as a global wellness draw

Pattana said the three-year partnership is intended to develop San Kamphaeng Hot Springs into a learning institute and national model for thermal wellness, with a distinctive Lanna-style Thai wellness identity combined with hydrotherapy properties.

He said the project would help create a new source of Thai soft power, attract quality tourists and strengthen health tourism in Chiang Mai and the wider North.

“This signing marks a concrete step in putting the royal initiative into practice, with community participation at its heart,” Pattana said.

“It is also an important milestone in reforming Thailand’s health economy through cooperation between central and local agencies, which will be a key mechanism in driving Thailand towards becoming a World Herbal & Wellness Hub under government policy, while turning local wisdom and natural resources into a stable source of income for the people.”

Pattana added that Thailand’s hot springs are not confined to Chiang Mai, but are found across the country, including in the South, with each site offering different mineral compositions and water temperatures.

He said the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine plans to build on these strengths to develop sustainable tourist destinations similar to Japan’s onsen model.

The ministry has already surveyed several hot spring sites, including San Kamphaeng in Chiang Mai and Phu Toei in Phetchabun, to study the active substances in the water.

Thailand has also coordinated with Japan to collect samples and compare key properties, including possible benefits for skin care and overall health, with the aim of developing standards and practical guidelines to further promote Thai tourism, Pattana added.