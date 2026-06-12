Russia Day reception highlights Thai-Russian ties and ASEAN role

Evgeny Tomikhin, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Kingdom of Thailand, hosted a reception to mark Russia Day on Thursday (June 11, 2026).

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, accompanied by his wife and a number of deputy prime ministers, attended to offer their congratulations.

Tomikhin said Russia Day was a holiday that reflected Russia’s history, sovereignty and vision for the future.

He said it was also a good opportunity to reflect on Russia’s role in a rapidly changing world, as well as international cooperation that continued to move forward in building a more balanced and inclusive world order.

The world is now facing profound changes, he said.

Relations based on mutual respect, equality and dialogue were therefore especially important.

The era in which a small group of countries could set political and economic rules for the rest of the world was gradually giving way to the reality of a multipolar world, or a world with several centres of power.

Russia attaches great importance to its long-standing friendship with Thailand.

The two countries share an interest in maintaining stability, openness and comprehensive cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Thailand holds a special place in Russia’s relations with the region.