Russia and Myanmar move Dawei power plant plan forward with MoU

Myanmar and Russia have moved ahead with plans for a power plant at the Dawei Deep Sea Port, with Inter RAO Company and Launglon Economic Development Company Limited signing a Memorandum of Understanding on June 5.
The agreement was concluded during Vice President U Nyo Saw’s visit to the Russian Federation.
Before the signing, he met a delegation led by Ivan Viktorovich Polyakov, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre in St Petersburg.
The talks focused on strengthening links between Myanmar and the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, as well as widening cooperation in areas including trade and investment.
After the meeting, representatives of Inter RAO Company and Launglon Economic Development Company Limited signed and exchanged the MoU documents for the Dawei Deep Sea Port power plant project.
The exchange took place in the presence of the Vice President and the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation.
A day earlier, on June 4, another Memorandum of Understanding covering economic and investment cooperation was signed and exchanged between Myanmar’s Ministry of National Planning, Investment and Foreign Economic Relations, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Russian Federation’s Fund RC-Investments.
Vice President U Nyo Saw and his delegation also joined the 29th Plenary Session of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on the afternoon of June 5 at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The session was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, and senior government officials and business leaders from participating countries.
President Vladimir Putin delivered the keynote address and moderated the forum discussions.