Russia and Myanmar move Dawei power plant plan forward with MoU

Myanmar and Russia have moved ahead with plans for a power plant at the Dawei Deep Sea Port, with Inter RAO Company and Launglon Economic Development Company Limited signing a Memorandum of Understanding on June 5.

The agreement was concluded during Vice President U Nyo Saw’s visit to the Russian Federation.

Before the signing, he met a delegation led by Ivan Viktorovich Polyakov, Chairman of the Russia-ASEAN Business Council, at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre in St Petersburg.