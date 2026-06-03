Myawaddy Bridge 2 checkpoint reopens for Thai-Myanmar trade

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, said she had received a report from the Thailand Trade Centre, Yangon, in Myanmar, that the cargo checkpoint at Myawaddy Bridge 2 had reopened and had resumed issuing import licences for goods from Thailand.
The checkpoint had been temporarily closed since Monday (August 18, 2025) because of unrest in the area.
The checkpoint resumed limited services on Thursday (May 28, 2026), with cargo trucks beginning to enter and leave the Myawaddy Bridge 2 checkpoint.
Most recently, on Tuesday (June 2, 2026), Myanmar news carried by the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper officially reported the reopening of the cargo checkpoint at Myawaddy Bridge 2.
It said the checkpoint had resumed operations and applications could now be made for both import licences for goods imported into Myanmar and export licences for goods exported from Myanmar.
Exports from Myanmar are mostly agricultural goods, such as animal feed, corn and onions.
For imports from Thailand, Myanmar has initially approved import licences for goods through the Myawaddy Bridge 2 checkpoint worth THB620 million, such as consumer goods, food and daily necessities, and raw materials for production.
“The reopening of the cargo checkpoint at Myawaddy Bridge 2 is very good news. It will serve as a trade and transport channel for Thailand and Myanmar, covering exports from Thailand and imports into Myanmar, as well as exports from Myanmar and imports into Thailand, bringing mutual benefit to both Thailand and Myanmar,” Sunanta said.
Sunanta said operators should apply for licences before exporting or importing through all official Myanmar checkpoints.
Myanmar importers should apply for import licences before bringing goods into Myanmar, while Myanmar exporters should apply for export licences before exporting from Myanmar.
She also hoped the situation in the area would remain calm and safe and would not affect Myawaddy Bridge 2 or the cargo transport routes in question.
The Thailand Trade Centre, Yangon, has asked the private sector to monitor the situation and related matters to plan business and make relevant adjustments.
These include the overall situation, economic, trade and financial policies and measures, and other matters relating to the new Myanmar government, as Myanmar has moved further towards a democratic system, with policies and development guidelines based on security, peace and national development.
There is also a positive trend towards easing regulations, facilitating business, building confidence and gaining greater acceptance.
This would benefit business, trade, transport and investment, both for Myanmar and Thai businesses.
The Thailand Trade Centre, Yangon, is ready to support Thai businesses in seizing opportunities and overcoming challenges for the continued mutual benefit of Thailand and Myanmar.
Interested parties can seek more information from the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, by calling 1169 or visiting www.ditp.go.th, and can follow international trade opportunities through THAITRADE.COM.
For exports, think of DITP.