Myawaddy Bridge 2 checkpoint reopens for Thai-Myanmar trade

Sunanta Kangvalkulkij, Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, said she had received a report from the Thailand Trade Centre, Yangon, in Myanmar, that the cargo checkpoint at Myawaddy Bridge 2 had reopened and had resumed issuing import licences for goods from Thailand.

The checkpoint had been temporarily closed since Monday (August 18, 2025) because of unrest in the area.

The checkpoint resumed limited services on Thursday (May 28, 2026), with cargo trucks beginning to enter and leave the Myawaddy Bridge 2 checkpoint.

Most recently, on Tuesday (June 2, 2026), Myanmar news carried by the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper officially reported the reopening of the cargo checkpoint at Myawaddy Bridge 2.

It said the checkpoint had resumed operations and applications could now be made for both import licences for goods imported into Myanmar and export licences for goods exported from Myanmar.

Exports from Myanmar are mostly agricultural goods, such as animal feed, corn and onions.