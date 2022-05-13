Klongtom Heritage boosts large-scale project, ready to become a world-class health and wellness hub after salt hot spring discovery

The minerals found in Klongtom Salt Hot Spring have distinctive properties, efficient in stimulating blood circulation, lowering blood pressure, reducing inflammation of the joints, treating diabetes and skin diseases, and nourishing the nervous and digestive systems. At present, the alternative medicine industry has started to rely more on the salt hot springs as the rich sources of natural minerals to enhance the efficiency of modern medicine, backed by the knowledge and desire of physiotherapists and regenerative medicine specialists in introducing new treatment programs for patients with various types of ailments. The Klongtom Heritage project unveils the first-ever health treatment program using a salt hot spring for medical rehabilitation and healthcare, together with a comprehensive range of health and wellness services certified with globally accepted standards.

“For people in Klongtom district, using the salt hot spring was originally a traditional way of life. They soaked themselves in the water of the therapeutic hot spring whenever they became ill. Currently, a massive number of more than 100,000 people have visited the salt hot spring each year, following people’s word-of-mouth belief that the amazing underground wonder can prevent and cure diseases as well as the government’s approval for the salt hot spring to be open for public services, where both local and foreign visitors can often indulge themselves in a more private and comfortable atmosphere with standardized and well-managed services. This has led to the development of the Klongtom Heritage project, located on an approximate area of 300 rai, where a massive number of benefits derived from the salt hot spring will be used and applied in line with modern medicine, together with services of world-class standards, to introduce appropriate health rehabilitation and treatment programs for patients and those who yearn for having excellent health and balanced living as well as greater privacy and convenience in obtaining high-quality health and wellness services. Other facilities in the project are also designed with attention to detail aiming for environmental sustainability, particularly in land use, to be in harmony with the community and its people. The Klongtom Heritage project has been expected to make Krabi’s Klongtom district a globally renowned health city for both Thais and foreigners, paving the way for the province to become one of the world’s must-visit health and wellness destinations.”



The project has been initiated from the ‘Health Community’ and ‘Sustainability’ concepts, highlighted by the intention to sustainably foster good health and well-being of the society for people. The company is currently working on project planning and zoning, varying in the patient zone, the dependency and non-dependency zone, and the retirement and pre-retirement zone. The project will be divided into ten different zones including:

1) Community Market

2) Hotel

3) Town Center

4) Sports Enhancement

5) Spa Medical

6) Agriculture

7) Branded Residences

8) Resort Residences

9) Amataya Residence

10) Amataya Rehabilitation Hospital





All ten zones will be divided into six major phases of operations. The first phase, to be implemented under the name of Amataya Wellness, consists of three minor parts, including Amataya Rehabilitation Hospital, Amataya Holistic Treatment, and Amataya Residence, expected to be open for services in June 2022.

The second phase includes Community Market, Hotel, and Town Center, which will be open in 2024. The third phase or Spa Medical has been expected to be completed in 2025 while the fourth phase or Branded Residences will officially make its public debut in 2026. The fifth phase or Sports Enhancement and the sixth phase or Resort Residences will officially be completed in 2027 and 2028, respectively. In addition, Thailand has been named the host of Specialised Expo 2028 Phuket Thailand, which will be held in Phuket province in 2028. This grand health and wellness event is expected to be joined by a large number of participants from all over the world.

As the project consists of ten zones, with six phases to be completed, Klongtom Heritage is seeking potential investors and operators of both Thai and foreign nationalities who specialize in health and wellness and have similar visions to help generate greater development for the project, paving the way for this wonderland to become one of the world’s best health and wellness hubs with several interesting and fun-filled activities for everyone to explore.

“Amataya Wellness in the first phase, expected to be open by mid-2022, is considered a significant pioneering part of the Klongtom Heritage project that allows everyone to fully experience the magic of the Salt hot spring to be followed by other parts in different phases. The project will announce the opening of a new physical therapy hospital for rehabilitation and treatment of stroke patients and other health lovers, with a comprehensive range of high-quality services related to the Salt hot spring. The project also unveils nature-inspired residences developed based on the natural living concept, with a private Salt hot spring pool in every unit. We are lucky to have strategic partners, such as TRPH Hospital, Wat Phra Chetuphon (Wat Pho) Traditional Medicine and Massage School, Ishii Stroke Rehabilitation Center, and Bangkok Healthcare Service (BHS). After the project’s official opening, we believe a revolutionary image of Krabi province will help accelerate the development of the Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor (AWC) project in a more distinctive way.”

“Thailand is currently recognized as one of the world’s top five health tourism destinations and the market value of wellness tourism in the country tends to increase continuously. As the pandemic situations of COVID-19 are lessened, the government is setting its sight to focus more on promoting the expensive market, where the medical tourism and health and wellness tourism businesses have been expected to become more popular among tourists. The expenses of the two tourism groups have been estimated to cost around 80,000-100,000 baht per trip. Therefore, promoting and expanding the two tourism groups will generate more stable incomes as Thailand is poised to become one of the world’s most renowned international health and wellness hubs,” concluded Mr. Wichai.