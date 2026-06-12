Government House lowers flags as PM chairs royal rites meeting

Thailand declares 15-day mourning for Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced after a special Cabinet meeting that ministers had acknowledged the Bureau of the Royal Household’s statement on the passing of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul paid tribute to Her Royal Highness’s royal grace and led Cabinet members in standing in silence to mourn her passing.

The Prime Minister instructed relevant agencies to prepare and carry out all work related to the royal funeral rites with the highest honour, in accordance with ancient royal tradition.

The Cabinet resolved that government offices, state enterprises, state agencies and all educational institutions lower the national flag to half-mast for 15 days from June 12, 2026.

Civil servants, state enterprise employees and state officials are also required to observe mourning for 15 days from June 12, 2026. Members of the public are asked to act as they consider appropriate.

Rachada added that the Cabinet had assigned several agencies to handle preparations for the royal funeral rites.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office will proceed with the appointment of a committee to organise the royal funeral rites for Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha. The Prime Minister will chair the committee, while the Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office will serve as a committee member and secretary.

The office will also seek royal permission to invite members of the Royal Family to serve as advisers, and appoint working panels responsible for various areas, including overall administration, royal ceremonial arrangements, the construction of the royal crematorium, related structures, royal chariots and royal palanquins, public relations and security.

Government agencies will also be asked to assign civil servants to attend the royal chanting ceremony every day for 100 days.

The Ministry of Culture, through the Fine Arts Department, will oversee the ceremonial format and the construction of the royal crematorium.

The Secretariat of the Cabinet will arrange a rota for Cabinet members to attend the royal chanting ceremony.

The Ministry of Interior and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will organise merit-making activities to allow members of the public to pay homage to Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha.

The Public Relations Department will continue publicising Her Royal Highness’s royal duties and achievements, and will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the preparation of English-language translations.