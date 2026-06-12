Misty trails, rare blooms — Phu Hin Rong Kla turns green

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok is entering one of its most atmospheric periods of the year, as early monsoon rain brings fresh greenery, mist-covered peaks and rare forest plants into view.

The park has become especially attractive for nature lovers this month, with a rich ecosystem allowing a variety of wildflowers and seasonal plants to bloom across its forest trails.





Among the most unusual sights is Thismia submucronata, known in Thai as “Phitsawong Ta Pisat”, or the “devil’s eye” Thismia.

The tiny plant, a species newly discovered in Thailand, is so small that many visitors could easily walk past it without noticing.

It can currently be seen in the area around Romklao-Pharadon Waterfall, where park conditions have become suitable for its brief seasonal appearance.