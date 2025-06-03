Tourists urged to enjoy fog, mist, waterfalls, and wildflowers at Phu Hin Rong Kla

TUESDAY, JUNE 03, 2025

Visit Phu Hin Rong Kla this rainy season for misty mornings, waterfalls, and vibrant wildflowers in full bloom amid cool, lush forest scenery.

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok is inviting tourists to visit during the rainy season to experience a lush, green paradise filled with fog, mist, waterfalls, and blooming wildflowers — all amid refreshingly cool weather.

Park authorities emphasise that the rainy season, which lasts until October or November, is one of the best times to visit. Frequent showers enhance the park’s natural beauty, making the forests their most vibrant and the landscape exceptionally verdant.

Visitors may be treated to picturesque scenes of morning mist and fog, adding to the charm of the experience.

The rainy season is also the ideal time to explore the park’s renowned waterfalls, including Man Daeng Waterfall, Romklao Waterfall, and Huai Khamuen Noi Waterfall. Man Daeng Waterfall, in particular, is famous for its 32 tiers, though only nine are currently accessible.

Additionally, this time of year offers a spectacular display of wildflowers in bloom, such as:

  • Siam Tulips (Pattumma, Krachai Din, Krachai Khao): These vibrant blooms can be seen from June to August.
  • Dragon Tongue Flowers (Linumgorn): Rare pink flowers blooming along cliffs near Man Daeng Waterfall, especially in August.
  • Begonia (“Som Kung”): These light up the hillsides, particularly on rocks along the Lan Hin Pum–Pha Chu Thong Cliff nature trail, from June to August.
  • White Wildflowers: Including Pro Phu (from the ginger family), blooming from June to August.
  • Pink Habenaria rhodocheila Hance Orchid: A rare orchid species found deep in the forest near Man Daeng Waterfall.


