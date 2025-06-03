Tourists urged to enjoy fog, mist, waterfalls, and wildflowers at Phu Hin Rong Kla

Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phitsanulok is inviting tourists to visit during the rainy season to experience a lush, green paradise filled with fog, mist, waterfalls, and blooming wildflowers — all amid refreshingly cool weather.

Park authorities emphasise that the rainy season, which lasts until October or November, is one of the best times to visit. Frequent showers enhance the park’s natural beauty, making the forests their most vibrant and the landscape exceptionally verdant.

Visitors may be treated to picturesque scenes of morning mist and fog, adding to the charm of the experience.