Explore the misty beauty of Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park this early winter

The Department of Highways (DOH) invites travellers to explore the stunning Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phetchabun during the late rainy season and early winter, where visitors can enjoy the cool weather and the beauty of the morning mist covering the valleys, resembling a living painting.
This national park, located at the intersection of Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Loei, spans 307 square kilometres and offers diverse landscapes, including hills, forests, and streams. The park is rich in biodiversity, featuring a mix of dry dipterocarp forest, montane forest, and pine forests, home to various species such as two-needle pines, three-needle pines, and orchids.
Visitors can enjoy the unique viewpoints and nature trails, including:
For those travelling from Bangkok, the journey begins by heading to Phitsanulok on Highway No. 11 (Phitsanulok–Inburi), passing through Nakhon Sawan and Uttaradit. From there, take Highway No. 12 (Phitsanulok–Lom Sak), through Wang Thong district to Nakhon Thai district, then head onto Highway No. 2013 (Nakhon Thai–Ban Tha Pla) and continue on Highway No. 2331 (Ban Nern Pherm–Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park). The winding road takes you through lush, green mountains, making it an ideal route for nature lovers. Along the way, you can stop to enjoy the local community life, rice fields, and various scenic viewpoints before arriving at the park.
This route has been developed by the DOH to ensure a safe and comfortable journey. Travellers can either drive their own vehicles or take public transport, with an estimated travel time of around 3 hours from Phitsanulok city, allowing visitors to fully enjoy the cool weather and stunning mist at Phu Hin Rong Kla.
The DOH encourages people to travel safely and offers assistance through the Phitsanulok, Loei, and Phetchabun Highway Districts, as well as the DOH Call Centre at 1586 (24-hour free hotline).