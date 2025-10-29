Explore the misty beauty of Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park this early winter

The Department of Highways (DOH) invites travellers to explore the stunning Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Phetchabun during the late rainy season and early winter, where visitors can enjoy the cool weather and the beauty of the morning mist covering the valleys, resembling a living painting.

This national park, located at the intersection of Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, and Loei, spans 307 square kilometres and offers diverse landscapes, including hills, forests, and streams. The park is rich in biodiversity, featuring a mix of dry dipterocarp forest, montane forest, and pine forests, home to various species such as two-needle pines, three-needle pines, and orchids.

Visitors can enjoy the unique viewpoints and nature trails, including: