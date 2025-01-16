Health warning: Raw meat enthusiasts face severe tapeworm risk

Medical experts have issued an urgent warning after a disturbing case of beef tapeworm infection emerged from consuming "Soi Ju" (raw minced beef), a popular Thai dish.

The incident has sparked concerns about the dangers of consuming raw meat dishes.

Dr Natkaphat Rattanapithun, consultant at the Parasitic Disease Research Centre and chairman of FMC Medical Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima province, confirmed that the case involved a beef tapeworm infection, which is commonly found among consumers of raw beef dishes, particularly "Soi Ju".



"These tapeworms can grow extensively in the small intestine," he explained. "While mild infections might be asymptomatic, larger infestations can cause severe complications, including bile duct obstruction, bloating, nausea, and vomiting. In extreme cases, the parasites can emerge through the mouth, nose, or exit through the rectum, reaching lengths of nearly one metre."

