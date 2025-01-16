Health warning: Raw meat enthusiasts face severe tapeworm risk

Medical experts have issued an urgent warning after a disturbing case of beef tapeworm infection emerged from consuming "Soi Ju" (raw minced beef), a popular Thai dish.
The incident has sparked concerns about the dangers of consuming raw meat dishes.
Dr Natkaphat Rattanapithun, consultant at the Parasitic Disease Research Centre and chairman of FMC Medical Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima province, confirmed that the case involved a beef tapeworm infection, which is commonly found among consumers of raw beef dishes, particularly "Soi Ju".
"These tapeworms can grow extensively in the small intestine," he explained. "While mild infections might be asymptomatic, larger infestations can cause severe complications, including bile duct obstruction, bloating, nausea, and vomiting. In extreme cases, the parasites can emerge through the mouth, nose, or exit through the rectum, reaching lengths of nearly one metre."
The parasites, known medically as "cysticercus," originate from small, white, sago-like cysts embedded in raw beef or pork. When consumed, these cysts survive the stomach's digestive process, allowing the tapeworms to attach to the small intestine wall and grow into adult parasites. Beef tapeworms can reach lengths of 5-10 metres, while pork tapeworms typically grow to 2-4 metres.
Treatment options include endoscopic removal of the parasites or deworming medication, though the latter requires prior medical examination due to potential side effects. Dr Natkaphat strongly advises against self-medication and recommends annual parasite screenings for those who frequently consume raw meat.
"While some people prefer the taste of raw meat dishes, claiming they're more flavourful, we strongly recommend consuming fully cooked meat instead," he emphasised. "If individuals insist on consuming raw meat, they should undergo regular parasite screenings and seek proper medical attention rather than attempting self-treatment."
The case gained widespread attention after being shared on social media, including the "Lab Panda" medical page, serving as a stark reminder of the health risks associated with consuming raw meat dishes.
Common symptoms of tapeworm infection include: Bloating and indigestion, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, anaemia and diarrhoea.
This health warning comes as medical professionals continue to observe an increasing number of parasite-related cases linked to raw meat consumption in Thailand.