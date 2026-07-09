Farewell to a Mama pioneer — Pipat Paniangvait dies aged 87

Thailand’s business community is mourning the death of Pipat Paniangvait, chairman and executive chairman of Thai President Foods Plc, the producer of Mama instant noodles, who died peacefully at the age of 87.

Pipat was widely regarded as one of the key figures behind the growth of Mama, a brand that has become deeply embedded in Thai households and synonymous with instant noodles for generations.

He was also seen as one of the important business leaders within the Saha Group, helping develop Mama for more than 54 years from an early-stage instant-noodle product into one of Thailand’s most popular consumer brands with an expanding international presence.

His role extended far beyond building a product. Pipat helped steer the brand through several major economic shocks, from the 1997 Asian financial crisis to the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing Mama to remain a familiar presence in Thai society for more than five decades.