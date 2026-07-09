IMF trims global outlook as Middle East war and AI risks linger

The latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is built on the fragile assumption that the Strait of Hormuz will begin reopening in mid-July, with shipping gradually returning to pre-war conditions by March 2027.

The forecast, finalised on 10 June, also assumes an average oil price of US$89 a barrel.

The Fund lowered its 2026 global growth forecast again, trimming it to a sluggish 3.0 per cent on Wednesday (July 8).

It warned that the world economy remains exposed to risks from the Middle East war, trade fragmentation and a possible correction in market expectations surrounding artificial intelligence.

The Fund said a deeper downturn had been avoided so far.

Demand for AI and other technologies helped offset the sharp fall in energy supplies caused by the war.

Growth is expected to rebound to 3.4 per cent in 2027, although that would remain below the 3.5 per cent average recorded in 2024 and 2025.

In April, the IMF had expected growth of 3.1 per cent for 2026.

Inflation, however, moved in the wrong direction.

The IMF raised its 2026 headline inflation forecast by 0.3 percentage points from April to 4.7 per cent, before an expected fall to 3.9 per cent in 2027.