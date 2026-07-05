IMF-World Bank 2026 puts Thailand on global investment stage

Thailand’s Finance Ministry expects the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok to give the country a rare global platform to showcase its economic readiness, crisis-management capacity and investment potential.

The meetings will take place from October 12-18, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, drawing global attention to Thailand before, during and after the week-long event.

The ministry views the gathering as more than a short-term boost from visitors and spending. It believes the event will give Thailand valuable international “airtime” to communicate its direction, policy priorities and ability to manage challenges at a time of global uncertainty.

Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry, noted that Thailand was among the countries recognised for its ability to handle crises effectively.

The event would allow Thailand to show the world what it is doing, where it is heading and how it is positioning itself amid changing global economic conditions, he added.

Other major meetings, including those linked to the Group of Seven (G7) and the Group of 24 developing economies (G24), are also expected to take place around the same period, further strengthening Thailand’s visibility on the international stage.