IMF-World Bank 2026 puts Thailand on global investment stage

Thailand’s Finance Ministry expects the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok to give the country a rare global platform to showcase its economic readiness, crisis-management capacity and investment potential.
The meetings will take place from October 12-18, 2026, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, drawing global attention to Thailand before, during and after the week-long event.
The ministry views the gathering as more than a short-term boost from visitors and spending. It believes the event will give Thailand valuable international “airtime” to communicate its direction, policy priorities and ability to manage challenges at a time of global uncertainty.
Vinit Visessuvanapoom, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry, noted that Thailand was among the countries recognised for its ability to handle crises effectively.
The event would allow Thailand to show the world what it is doing, where it is heading and how it is positioning itself amid changing global economic conditions, he added.
Other major meetings, including those linked to the Group of Seven (G7) and the Group of 24 developing economies (G24), are also expected to take place around the same period, further strengthening Thailand’s visibility on the international stage.
Vinit explained that the 2026 meetings would be very different from Thailand’s first time as host in 1991, particularly because of major advances in technology and communications over the past 35 years.
News coverage during the previous event was limited by equipment, time and traditional media channels. This time, discussions and developments from the meetings can be shared almost instantly through mobile phones, online platforms and global media networks.
That speed of communication is expected to magnify the impact of Thailand’s role as host, giving the country an opportunity to project its strengths to a worldwide audience in real time.
The Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, originally built to support Thailand’s first hosting of the meetings 35 years ago, has since undergone a full renovation. The upgraded venue reflects the broader transformation of Bangkok and Thailand into a modern, connected economy.
Vinit stressed that this international exposure would be highly valuable if used effectively by all relevant sectors.
Thailand’s preparations for the Annual Meetings of the Boards of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group are already at a “Grade A” level, according to the Finance Ministry.
The ministry has been working closely with the Bank of Thailand and the meetings’ secretariat to prepare for the event, covering venue readiness, site management and logistical arrangements.
A secretariat team is expected to visit Thailand in mid-July to follow up on preparations, inspect facilities and review logistical systems ahead of the meetings.
Thailand is also preparing personnel to support the event, with liaison officers being trained to assist delegates and coordinate key arrangements.
Staff have been drawn from the Finance Ministry, the Bank of Thailand, specialised financial institutions and student volunteer groups. Interest from student volunteers has exceeded the required number several times over, reflecting strong domestic support for the event.
While the final meeting schedule will be determined by the IMF and the World Bank Group, Thailand expects to play an active role as host.
Discussions are under way on possible panel sessions involving Thai representatives and delegates from ASEAN countries, giving Thailand a chance to present regional perspectives and reinforce its position as a representative voice for Southeast Asia.