MEA guides Bangkok-area homes on rooftop solar sales via MyEnergy

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has advised residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan who are interested in installing solar rooftop power generation systems at their homes to produce electricity for their own use and sell surplus power to MEA.
Under the 2026 residential solar rooftop power purchase scheme for households, applications to sell electricity can be submitted from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) onwards through the MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) online system at https://myenergy.mea.or.th/.
The MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) system is part of MEA Solar One Stop Service, an integrated online solar-cell service at a single point, covering applications, status tracking and connection to the electricity system for the sale of surplus power to MEA.
Participants must be Type 1 residential electricity users and owners of the electricity meter.
The offered power capacity must not exceed 5 kilowatts per meter.
The electricity purchase rate is THB2.20 per unit, the purchase period is 10 years, and the commercial operation date (COD) must take place within 2027.
Participants must install solar power generation systems in accordance with MEA’s grid connection standards.
Inverters and devices controlling reverse power flow into the grid, or Export Limiting Device: EXL, must also comply with MEA requirements to ensure the safety of electricity users and operating staff, as well as the stability of the electricity distribution system.