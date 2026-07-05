MEA guides Bangkok-area homes on rooftop solar sales via MyEnergy

SUNDAY, JULY 05, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
MEA guides Bangkok-area homes on rooftop solar sales via MyEnergy

Residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan can apply online from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) to sell excess rooftop solar power to MEA.

  • The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has launched a program for households in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan to sell surplus electricity from rooftop solar systems.
  • Interested residents can apply to sell their surplus power through the MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) online platform, which serves as a one-stop service.
  • The MEA will purchase the electricity at a rate of THB 2.20 per unit for a 10-year period.
  • The program is limited to residential users with a power capacity not exceeding 5 kilowatts, and the system must be commercially operational within 2027.

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has advised residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan who are interested in installing solar rooftop power generation systems at their homes to produce electricity for their own use and sell surplus power to MEA.

Under the 2026 residential solar rooftop power purchase scheme for households, applications to sell electricity can be submitted from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) onwards through the MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) online system at https://myenergy.mea.or.th/.

The MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) system is part of MEA Solar One Stop Service, an integrated online solar-cell service at a single point, covering applications, status tracking and connection to the electricity system for the sale of surplus power to MEA.

Participants must be Type 1 residential electricity users and owners of the electricity meter.

The offered power capacity must not exceed 5 kilowatts per meter.

The electricity purchase rate is THB2.20 per unit, the purchase period is 10 years, and the commercial operation date (COD) must take place within 2027.

MEA guides Bangkok-area homes on rooftop solar sales via MyEnergy

Steps to join the power purchase scheme

  1. Applicants submit the online application through MyEnergy at https://myenergy.mea.or.th/.
  2. Checks the documents, with officials reviewing the accuracy of supporting documents and technical qualifications.
  3. Announces the list of selected applicants. Applicants can check the list of those selected on www.mea.or.th.
  4. Applicants pay the costs and sign the contract, paying fees and entering into a power purchase agreement with MEA.
  5. Conducts a post-installation inspection, checking the electrical system for safety.
  6. Changes the electricity meter and begins COD, officially starting the commercial supply of electricity into the system.

Participants must install solar power generation systems in accordance with MEA’s grid connection standards.

Inverters and devices controlling reverse power flow into the grid, or Export Limiting Device: EXL, must also comply with MEA requirements to ensure the safety of electricity users and operating staff, as well as the stability of the electricity distribution system.

The Nation Editorial Team

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