MEA guides Bangkok-area homes on rooftop solar sales via MyEnergy

The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has advised residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan who are interested in installing solar rooftop power generation systems at their homes to produce electricity for their own use and sell surplus power to MEA.

Under the 2026 residential solar rooftop power purchase scheme for households, applications to sell electricity can be submitted from Wednesday (July 1, 2026) onwards through the MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) online system at https://myenergy.mea.or.th/.

The MyEnergy (MEA Solar OSS) system is part of MEA Solar One Stop Service, an integrated online solar-cell service at a single point, covering applications, status tracking and connection to the electricity system for the sale of surplus power to MEA.