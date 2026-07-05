People’s Party leads NIDA Poll as Bhumjaithai support falls

The People’s Party remains Thailand’s most popular political party and Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut is still the public’s top choice for prime minister, but the latest NIDA Poll points to a sharp loss of momentum for Bhumjaithai, with Pheu Thai now almost level in party support.
The second-quarter political popularity survey, released by the NIDA Poll Research Centre of the National Institute of Development Administration, was conducted from June 29 to July 2 among about 2,500 people aged 18 and above nationwide. The survey covered respondents across regions, education levels, occupations and income brackets, using telephone interviews and probability-based multi-stage sampling.
Asked who they would support as prime minister today, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut of the People’s Party came first with 26.08%, followed by Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai with 21.68%.
Abhisit Vejjajiva of the Democrat Party ranked third with 11.80%, narrowly ahead of Yodchanan Wongasawat of Pheu Thai on 11.64%, while 10.24% said they could not yet find a suitable candidate.
Natthaphong’s support as preferred prime minister declined from 30.60% in the first quarter to 26.08% in the latest poll, but he retained the top position. Anutin’s support dropped more sharply, from 29.40% to 21.68%, widening the gap between the two leading prime ministerial choices.
The bigger movement was seen in party support. The People’s Party remained firmly in first place with 34.80%, while Bhumjaithai fell to 17.00%.
Compared with NIDA Poll’s first-quarter survey, the People’s Party slipped only slightly from 35.80% to 34.80%, while Bhumjaithai saw a much steeper fall from 26.60% to 17.00%.
Pheu Thai followed closely behind Bhumjaithai with 16.84%, leaving it just 0.16 percentage point behind the second-placed party. The result marks a notable recovery for Pheu Thai, which rose from 12.04% in the first-quarter poll.
The Democrat Party placed fourth in party support with 12.68%, followed by 5.32% who said they had not yet found a suitable party. The United Thai Nation Party received 2.96%, Thai Pakdee 2.76%, Settakij Party 2.04%, Thai Sang Thai 1.92%, and Seri Ruam Thai 1.60%.
The poll suggests that while the People’s Party continues to dominate national political popularity, the battle behind it is shifting. Bhumjaithai remains second, but its support has weakened significantly, while Pheu Thai has regained ground and is now virtually tied with Bhumjaithai in party preference.