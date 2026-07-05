People’s Party leads NIDA Poll as Bhumjaithai support falls

Bhumjaithai’s party support drops sharply from first-quarter poll

The bigger movement was seen in party support. The People’s Party remained firmly in first place with 34.80%, while Bhumjaithai fell to 17.00%.

Compared with NIDA Poll’s first-quarter survey, the People’s Party slipped only slightly from 35.80% to 34.80%, while Bhumjaithai saw a much steeper fall from 26.60% to 17.00%.

Pheu Thai nearly level with Bhumjaithai in race for second place

Pheu Thai followed closely behind Bhumjaithai with 16.84%, leaving it just 0.16 percentage point behind the second-placed party. The result marks a notable recovery for Pheu Thai, which rose from 12.04% in the first-quarter poll.

The Democrat Party placed fourth in party support with 12.68%, followed by 5.32% who said they had not yet found a suitable party. The United Thai Nation Party received 2.96%, Thai Pakdee 2.76%, Settakij Party 2.04%, Thai Sang Thai 1.92%, and Seri Ruam Thai 1.60%.

The poll suggests that while the People’s Party continues to dominate national political popularity, the battle behind it is shifting. Bhumjaithai remains second, but its support has weakened significantly, while Pheu Thai has regained ground and is now virtually tied with Bhumjaithai in party preference.