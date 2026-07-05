EU’s €3 parcel fee puts Thailand between export opening and import risk

Thailand urged to avoid blunt trade barriers

Wisit Limluecha, president of the Thai Future Food Trade Association, said the EU measure reflected an adjustment of customs systems to the digital trade era, aimed at protecting local businesses from the rapid rise of cross-border e-commerce.

He said the EU could move decisively because it is a large economic bloc with strong bargaining power and one of the world’s most important consumer markets. As a result, foreign platforms are likely to adapt to the new rules in order to preserve access to European consumers.

For Thailand, however, Wisit said any economic measure must take into account the country’s different context and trade structure. Thailand has already taken a more moderate and practical approach by collecting 7% value-added tax from the first baht of imported goods, a system he described as fair, universal and suitable for the Thai economy.

He said Thailand’s priority should be to create “fair play” under the same rules, rather than imposing aggressive trade barriers.

China ties make Thailand’s policy balancing act harder

Wisit said China remains a friendly country and a crucial export market for Thai agricultural products and fruit. Thailand’s trade policy must therefore strike a careful balance between protecting domestic operators and maintaining strong economic and diplomatic ties with China.

He said the right direction was not to build a protectionist wall, but to deepen cooperation while raising common standards. Thailand should enforce product safety rules, including Thai Industrial Standards Institute and Food and Drug Administration requirements, strictly and equally on goods from all sources.

At the same time, he said Thai SMEs should be supported to improve their competitiveness, produce goods and services that better match Chinese consumer demand, and strengthen their ability to respond quickly if export problems arise in China.

ASEAN could face heavier flow of Chinese goods

Aat Pisanwanich, an independent academic and expert on international and ASEAN economics, said the EU measure could further intensify global trade tensions and have a direct impact on Thailand.

He warned that as Chinese products face greater barriers in Europe, more of them could be redirected to ASEAN markets, including Thailand, where Chinese goods already have a strong presence. This could increase pressure on Thai manufacturers, retailers and SMEs, especially in price-sensitive consumer goods.

However, Aat said the same disruption could also open a window for ASEAN exporters, particularly Thailand and Vietnam, to replace some Chinese products in the European market — provided they can meet EU standards.

Rules of origin become key test for Thai exporters

Aat cautioned that Thai exporters hoping to benefit from the EU-China trade shift must prepare for tighter checks on rules of origin. Europe is likely to scrutinise whether products claiming Thai origin are genuinely made in Thailand, in order to prevent Chinese goods being rerouted or relabelled to avoid trade measures.

He said Thai businesses must be able to prove that their products are substantially produced in Thailand, contain the required level of local content, and are supported by reliable traceability systems.

The EU’s €3 customs duty on low-value e-commerce parcels is therefore both a warning and an opportunity for Thailand. As global trade rules shift rapidly beyond the old WTO-centred framework, tariffs, product standards and origin verification are becoming more important in determining market access.

For Thai businesses, the challenge is no longer just to compete on price. They must be ready for a new trade order in which compliance, traceability and credible production standards could decide whether Thailand becomes a winner from the EU-China trade shift — or merely absorbs the fallout.

Sources: Bangkokbiznews, Reuters