Bangkok and vicinity set for heavier afternoon and evening rain

The latest weather outlook for Thursday (July 9, 2026) from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain, mostly from afternoon into evening, as the monsoon prevails over Thailand.
Over the next 24 hours, the North, Northeast and East will continue to see isolated heavy rain, as a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.
People in these areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and rainfall accumulation, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea will be moderate, about 2 metres high, while waves in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be 1-2 metres high.
In thundershowers, waves will be higher than 2 metres.
Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.
Meanwhile, Typhoon “BAVI” over the Pacific Ocean is expected to move past Taiwan and make landfall in eastern China between Saturday (July 11) and Sunday (July 12).
The storm will not move into Thailand. Travellers planning to visit those areas are advised to check the weather before departure.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast