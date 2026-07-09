Bangkok and vicinity set for heavier afternoon and evening rain

The latest weather outlook for Thursday (July 9, 2026) from the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) says Bangkok and its vicinity will see more rain, mostly from afternoon into evening, as the monsoon prevails over Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, the North, Northeast and East will continue to see isolated heavy rain, as a low-pressure cell covers upper Vietnam and the moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand.

People in these areas are advised to beware of heavy rain and rainfall accumulation, which could trigger flash floods and forest run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.