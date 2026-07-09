Diesel ex-refinery prices cut to ease pressure from oil market volatility

Thailand has ordered a temporary reduction in diesel ex-refinery prices as global oil markets remain unsettled by continuing tensions in the Middle East.

The Royal Gazette published an announcement by the Committee on Energy Policy Administration (CEPA) on July 8 approving a 1.40-baht-per-litre cut in the ex-refinery price of high-speed diesel.





The reduction applies from July 9 to July 29, 2026, following a resolution adopted at CEPA’s sixth meeting of the year on July 7.

The announcement cited continuing uncertainty linked to tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran, saying the situation had affected the stability of global fuel supply chains. It also pointed to risks surrounding oil transport through key maritime routes, which have kept crude oil and refined fuel prices volatile.

Those pressures, the committee said, had affected domestic fuel prices, adding to the cost of living for the public and increasing operating costs for businesses.

The measure was approved as part of efforts to address and prevent possible fuel shortages, using powers under Section 3(1) of the Emergency Decree on the Correction and Prevention of Fuel Shortages B.E. 2516, as well as Clause 3(1) of Prime Minister’s Order No. 15/2562 on measures to address and prevent fuel shortages, dated October 4, 2019.

Under the announcement, the ex-refinery price of three diesel categories will be reduced by 1.40 baht per litre.

The cut applies to B0 high-speed diesel, ordinary B7 high-speed diesel and B20 high-speed diesel.

The announcement takes effect from July 9, 2026, with the reduction running until July 29, 2026.