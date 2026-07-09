Purple Line tunnel leak sparks urgent inspection after Bangkok downpour

“At this stage, we can control the water level,” he said.

The prime minister said the situation differed from the earlier incident near Vajira Hospital, where a tunnel structure collapsed and pulled soil from the road surface with it. In the Wongwian Yai case, he said officials had seen the leak from the beginning and were rushing to seal it while checking whether the water level inside the tunnel was continuing to rise.

He said work had been under way since the morning and officials had been able to maintain the water level, with no sign that it was increasing.





The MRTA has coordinated the installation of equipment to measure movement in nearby buildings and structures. Anutin said no abnormal signs had been detected so far, although the area would remain under close watch. He added that the inspection process was not expected to take long.

Asked whether he had rushed to the site late at night because of concerns about a repeat of the Vajira Hospital incident, Anutin said the previous case had provided a difficult lesson and made authorities more alert to the need for preparedness, public warnings and assistance.

“The most important issue is public safety,” he said.

After discussions with the MRTA governor, consulting engineers and the contractor, Anutin said all parties had confirmed that the situation could be controlled and that repairs would be accelerated to restore normal conditions as soon as possible.

When reporters remarked that several ministers had been called to the site, Anutin replied that he had simply posted in a group chat that he was heading to the scene. Asked whether this was the kind of response he wanted to see, he said such coordination already happened regularly and that he had gone to the site to make sure the situation was properly handled before anything else.