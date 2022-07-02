Politician reports another embarrassing water leak at new Parliament

That was the third such incident reported by the politician this year.

He said rainwater had flooded the ground floor of the complex on Friday evening where an exhibition for the 90th anniversary of Thai parliaments was being held.

The politician said he had received a video clip of the flooded wooden floor.

He said there often were leaks — big and small — in “dozens of spots” throughout the Parliament complex after heavy rain, sometimes causing flooding. He claimed Parliament cleaning staff were instructed by their supervisors not to tell outsiders what happened.