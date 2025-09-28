Chadchart assures measures in place to deal with rains at Vajira sinkhole

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Sunday that measures had been fully prepared to prevent rainwater from worsening the situation at the massive sinkhole on Samsen Road in front of Vajira Hospital.

Chadchart was speaking to reporters at noon while inspecting repair progress at the collapse site.

The sinkhole, measuring over 30 by 30 metres, appeared on Tuesday morning after soil was washed away by leaked water from a main tap water pipe into an underground subway construction tunnel.

Repair efforts

As part of the repair process, workers began pouring concrete on Friday night and continued until about 2am, placing more than 200 cubic metres in total. The concrete was poured gradually to control flow and ensure proper setting, creating a strong, stable base across the affected area.