Police arrest alleged intermediary over Australia-bound heroin bag

Police have expanded their investigation into heroin concealed in an elephant-print fabric bag bound for Australia.

Pol Maj Gen Theeradej Thamsuthee, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, confirmed that officers had arrested Ekkawit in Phayao overnight.

Police allege that Ekkawit delivered the heroin to Uthai, the man in a blue hood who was arrested earlier, before Uthai passed it to a female flight attendant to carry to Australia.

Police say Ekkawit used the chat name “Rin Rin” to contact Uthai and arrange for him to collect an elephant-print bag containing concealed heroin in Chiang Kham district, Phayao.

Investigators allege that Ekkawit delivered the bag himself.

During preliminary questioning, he admitted doing so for THB100,000, said he had bought the bag and claimed he had carried out the same task two or three times before.

He also provided information about the identity of the person using the name “Rose Rose”, who allegedly contacted flight attendant Mina to hire her to carry the bag to Australia.

Police were taking Ekkawit to identify locations in Phayao connected to the case before transferring him to the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB).