Saudi Arabia hikes Asia oil price by US$17 as Thailand faces fresh fuel pressure

That has made buyers in Asia increasingly vulnerable to higher costs, especially as producers and refiners scramble to price in geopolitical risk. For Thailand, the latest Saudi move is likely to intensify concern that domestic fuel prices could face another round of upward pressure, particularly at a time when the government is already trying to manage high refining margins and cushion the impact on consumers.

The price increase came even as diplomatic efforts showed tentative signs of movement. The latest reports indicated that Iran and the United States had both received a 45-day proposal aimed at ending hostilities, brokered by Pakistan, with hopes that it could eventually help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But there is still no certainty over when energy flows through the route might fully return to normal.

Oil markets have remained highly volatile as a result. Prices continued to rise amid increasingly aggressive rhetoric from Washington towards Tehran, while traders watched closely for any sign of a breakthrough over Hormuz. The market is now being driven not only by supply and demand, but also by the pace of military escalation and the credibility of diplomatic efforts.

At the same time, OPEC+ has agreed to raise production quotas by 206,000 barrels per day in May. Even so, the increase may offer only limited relief in practice, as several major producers are struggling to raise actual supply while regional exports remain constrained by war-related disruption.

All of this leaves Asian buyers facing a more expensive and uncertain oil environment. And for Thailand, which is already under pressure from rising energy costs, Saudi Arabia’s latest price increase is likely to add to fears that retail fuel prices could climb again in the near term.