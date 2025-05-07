Bitkub Group Prepares to Host BITKUB SUMMIT 2025 

On 6 May 2025, Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., Thailand's leaders in blockchain technology and digital assets, announced the organization of BITKUB SUMMIT 2025 under the concept "Gateway to the Future: Opening the Door to Technology and Investment for the Future World." The event will be held on 25-26 October 2025 at Exhibition Hall 3-4, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok. This year, the event will expand to cover three main topics. There are Financial Literacy, Digital Literacy, and Longevity. It will serve as a gathering place for business leaders, investors, and leading technology experts from around the world and the Asia region to share knowledge and visions on important topics that will shape the future. The organizers are targeting over 50,000 attendees this year.

Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and CEO of Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd., said, "Following the success of BITKUB SUMMIT 2024, which exceeded our target with over 20,000 attendees and featured more than 60 speakers covering 20 seminar topics with excellent feedback, we aim to elevate this year's event to be even bigger. With a larger venue and content covering more future trends, we hope that BITKUB SUMMIT 2025 will be an important platform transferring knowledge opportunities and valuable insights from business leaders, investors, and industry leaders. It will be a space where all Thais can access new knowledge and opportunities at no cost."