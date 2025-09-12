Monsoon triggers heavy rain and flash flood warnings across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that the monsoon trough stretches across the North, Central, and Northeast regions, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Thundershowers with isolated heavy downpours are likely, and people in affected areas are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas.
Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are likely around 1 metre, with heights exceeding 2 metres during storms. All vessels are advised to navigate carefully and avoid thundershowers.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, and Kamphaeng Phet Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
Central: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Sara Buri, Kanchanaburi, and Suphan Buri. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-35 °C. Wave height about 1 metre and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy in Krabi, Trang and Satun. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Scattered thundershowers. Minimum temperature 25-26 °C. Maximum temperature 33-35 °C.