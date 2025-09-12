Monsoon triggers heavy rain and flash flood warnings across Thailand

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported on Friday that the monsoon trough stretches across the North, Central, and Northeast regions, while a moderate southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Thundershowers with isolated heavy downpours are likely, and people in affected areas are advised to be cautious of potential flash floods and overflowing waterways, particularly near foothills and low-lying areas.

Winds and waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres during thundershowers. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf, waves are likely around 1 metre, with heights exceeding 2 metres during storms. All vessels are advised to navigate carefully and avoid thundershowers.