Heavy rain forecast for Bangkok and the South as monsoon hits

24-hour outlook

Rainfall is set to intensify in the South, with some areas experiencing very heavy downpours due to the combined influence of north-westerly and north-easterly winds. Thunderstorms and isolated heavy rain will also continue in the Central Region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces, as well as the East.

The monsoon trough now stretches across the lower North, Central, East and lower Northeast, while a moderate south-westerly monsoon continues to cover the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand. Residents in these regions are urged to watch out for flash floods and run-off, especially in foothills, near waterways and low-lying areas.

Marine conditions

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are forecast at 1–2 metres, while the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will see waves of around one metre. However, in areas with thunderstorms, waves could exceed two metres. Mariners are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy zones.