Heavy rain warnings issued as monsoon strengthens, tropical storm approaching

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, the East, and the lower Northeast, connecting with an active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.
Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rain possible in the East and on the west coast of the South. Authorities have urged residents in these areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
Sea conditions are expected to be rough. Waves in the upper Andaman Sea may reach around 2 metres, while in the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves may range from 1-2 metres, rising above 2 metres in areas experiencing thundershowers. All vessels are advised to navigate with caution and avoid thundershowers.
Additionally, a tropical depression over eastern Philippines is expected to intensify into a tropical storm in the coming days. The system is forecast to make landfall in southern China around September 19-20.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Scattered thundershowers mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature 21-24 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Chaiyaphum, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Minimum temperature 23-24 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Uthai Thani, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, and Nakhon Pathom. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.
Eastern: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-26 °C. Maximum temperature 30-33 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (East Coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Wave height about 1 metre, 1-2 metres offshore, and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
South (West Coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phangnga, and Phuket. Minimum temperature 24-25 °C. Maximum temperature 29-34 °C. Wave height 1-2 metres and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Bangkok Metropolitan: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Minimum temperature 23-25 °C. Maximum temperature 31-34 °C.