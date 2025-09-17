Heavy rain warnings issued as monsoon strengthens, tropical storm approaching

The Thai Meteorological Department reported on Wednesday that the monsoon trough extends across the lower Central region, the East, and the lower Northeast, connecting with an active low-pressure cell over the South China Sea. Meanwhile, the moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the South, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen.

Isolated heavy rain is likely across the country, with isolated very heavy rain possible in the East and on the west coast of the South. Authorities have urged residents in these areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall accumulation, which may cause flash floods and overflows, particularly along foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.