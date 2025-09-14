Thailand’s water authority steps up flood preparedness as heavy rains forecast

The session was attended by experts and representatives from relevant agencies.

Following the meeting, Surasee said forecasts from the Meteorological Department and the Hydro–Informatics Institute indicated that between 12–16 September, the monsoon trough would extend across the lower North, Central, East and lower Northeast, bringing heavy rain in some areas.

From 17–21 September, the trough is expected to shift southwards, resulting in heavy to very heavy rain across many regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.

He added that one or two tropical storms were likely between late September and early October, which would further increase rainfall levels.

Basin management plans

Chi–Mun River Basin

Ubol Ratana Dam is currently at 67% capacity.

The meeting resolved to raise water discharge from 18 million cubic metres per day to 20 million cu m/day to create buffer storage for upcoming rainfall, while ensuring no adverse impacts downstream.