Thailand’s water authority steps up flood preparedness as heavy rains forecast

The session was attended by experts and representatives from relevant agencies.
Following the meeting, Surasee said forecasts from the Meteorological Department and the Hydro–Informatics Institute indicated that between 12–16 September, the monsoon trough would extend across the lower North, Central, East and lower Northeast, bringing heavy rain in some areas.
From 17–21 September, the trough is expected to shift southwards, resulting in heavy to very heavy rain across many regions, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
He added that one or two tropical storms were likely between late September and early October, which would further increase rainfall levels.
Chi–Mun River Basin
Ubol Ratana Dam is currently at 67% capacity.
The meeting resolved to raise water discharge from 18 million cubic metres per day to 20 million cu m/day to create buffer storage for upcoming rainfall, while ensuring no adverse impacts downstream.
Northeastern Mekong River Basin
Several reservoirs are nearing full capacity: Huai Luang (100%), Nam Oon (90%) and Nong Han (98%).
The meeting agreed to increase discharge rates in order to make room for the next round of rainfall.
Chao Phraya River Basin
The flow of water from the North and the Sakae Krang River has continued to raise water levels upstream of the Chao Phraya Dam.
Bhumibol Dam and Sirikit Dam, now at 76% and 87% of storage capacity respectively, will maintain their current discharge levels for one week in order to slow down inflows to downstream areas.
The Chao Phraya Dam is discharging at a rate of 2,000 cubic metres per second, leaving 138,100 rai of land (54,600 acres) in five provinces at risk of flooding: Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi.
The meeting resolved that the Royal Irrigation Department should increase water diversion to the west and east, including through irrigation canals, while clearing obstructions and deploying machinery to accelerate drainage.
If discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam needs to exceed 2,000 cu m/sec, prior approval from the chairman of the National Water Resources Committee (NWRC) must be sought three days in advance, and the department must promptly alert riverside communities.
With reservoir and river levels continuing to rise and the possibility that the Chao Phraya Dam’s discharge may need to be increased further, the meeting agreed to propose the establishment of a National Water Command Centre.
The body would coordinate responses more effectively in line with Level 2 flood emergency protocols under the 2018 Water Resources Act.