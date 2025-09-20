Monsoon intensifies, heavy rain expected across Thailand until early October

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned of increased rainfall across Thailand as the monsoon intensifies, with heavy rain expected in several regions through early October.
Rainfall will be particularly heavy in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Tak, Chanthaburi, and Trat, which could trigger flash floods. The department is also advising caution for those living in the Chao Phraya River basin, as water levels are expected to rise.
The period from September 20 to October 1 will see fluctuating heavy and light rain across the country, with the monsoon and low-pressure areas contributing to the conditions.
Between September 22 and 27, authorities are particularly concerned about prolonged rainfall, which could lead to flooding and runoff.
North
Thunderstorms expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C, maximum temperature: 33-34°C.
Northeast
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas including Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C, maximum temperature: 32-34°C.
Central
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C, maximum temperature: 34-35°C.
East
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 25-27°C, maximum temperature: 33-35°C.
South (East Coast)
Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. Minimum temperature: 22-25°C, maximum temperature: 34-36°C.
South (West Coast)
Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature: 24-28°C, maximum temperature: 32-34°C.
Bangkok and vicinity
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area. Minimum temperature: 26-28°C, maximum temperature: 33-35°C.