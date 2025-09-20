Monsoon intensifies, heavy rain expected across Thailand until early October

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6pm today to 6pm tomorrow

North

Thunderstorms expected in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Lampang, Lamphun, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C, maximum temperature: 33-34°C.

Northeast

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas including Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Buri Ram. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C, maximum temperature: 32-34°C.

Central

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi. Minimum temperature: 24-26°C, maximum temperature: 34-35°C.

East

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas including Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Minimum temperature: 25-27°C, maximum temperature: 33-35°C.

South (East Coast)

Thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Chumphon. Minimum temperature: 22-25°C, maximum temperature: 34-36°C.

South (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga. Minimum temperature: 24-28°C, maximum temperature: 32-34°C.

Bangkok and vicinity

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area. Minimum temperature: 26-28°C, maximum temperature: 33-35°C.