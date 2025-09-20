Pa Sak River bursts its banks, flooding Lom Sak municipality in Phetchabun

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2025

Pa Sak River in Phetchabun overflows, flooding Lom Sak town. Authorities evacuate residents and move possessions to higher ground for safety.

The flood situation in Phetchabun Province has reached a critical level. The Pa Sak River overflowed, with water levels rising above 1.18 metres, flooding economic zones in Lom Sak municipality. Authorities are urgently evacuating residents and relocating possessions to higher ground.

On September 20, the Phetchabun Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that the Pa Sak River began flooding homes and businesses in the Lom Sak municipality at 9.00 am, after the water level exceeded the sandbag barrier set up by the municipality.

Affected communities include:

  • Wat Thung Chan Samut Community
  • Ban Rai Community
  • Tha Kok Pho Community
  • Nai Muang Community
  • Si Mongkhon Community

Water levels are continuing to rise. The Royal Irrigation Department forecasts that levels will stabilise around 2.00 pm.

The Kok Sai Rescue Unit deployed rescue personnel, ambulances, and equipment to move bedridden patients and evacuate residents to safety within Lom Sak municipality, Lom Sak District.

The 4th Lom Sak District Volunteer Defence Force assisted flood victims as follows:

  1. Deployment of personnel: Nine staff, four village assistants, and one patrol vehicle prepared to assist residents in Lom Sak municipality, Tan Diao subdistrict, and along the Pa Sak River.
  2. Area inspection: Monitoring affected areas, reporting to commanders, assisting residents, placing sandbags, and reinforcing dikes along the river in Moo 8, Tan Diao subdistrict.
  3. Assistance to residents: Moving agricultural produce to higher ground to prevent losses.
  4. Community support centre: Lom Sak District established a centre at the Lom Sak District Hall to prepare for further flooding, coordinating relief for affected areas.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the safety of residents and taking proactive measures to mitigate further flooding impacts.

