Pa Sak River bursts its banks, flooding Lom Sak municipality in Phetchabun

The flood situation in Phetchabun Province has reached a critical level. The Pa Sak River overflowed, with water levels rising above 1.18 metres, flooding economic zones in Lom Sak municipality. Authorities are urgently evacuating residents and relocating possessions to higher ground.

On September 20, the Phetchabun Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that the Pa Sak River began flooding homes and businesses in the Lom Sak municipality at 9.00 am, after the water level exceeded the sandbag barrier set up by the municipality.

Affected communities include:

Wat Thung Chan Samut Community

Ban Rai Community

Tha Kok Pho Community

Nai Muang Community

Si Mongkhon Community

Water levels are continuing to rise. The Royal Irrigation Department forecasts that levels will stabilise around 2.00 pm.