Pa Sak River bursts its banks, flooding Lom Sak municipality in Phetchabun

The flood situation in Phetchabun Province has reached a critical level. The Pa Sak River overflowed, with water levels rising above 1.18 metres, flooding economic zones in Lom Sak municipality. Authorities are urgently evacuating residents and relocating possessions to higher ground.
On September 20, the Phetchabun Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office reported that the Pa Sak River began flooding homes and businesses in the Lom Sak municipality at 9.00 am, after the water level exceeded the sandbag barrier set up by the municipality.
Affected communities include:
Water levels are continuing to rise. The Royal Irrigation Department forecasts that levels will stabilise around 2.00 pm.
The Kok Sai Rescue Unit deployed rescue personnel, ambulances, and equipment to move bedridden patients and evacuate residents to safety within Lom Sak municipality, Lom Sak District.
The 4th Lom Sak District Volunteer Defence Force assisted flood victims as follows:
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring the safety of residents and taking proactive measures to mitigate further flooding impacts.