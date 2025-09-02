Phetchabun authorities issue flood warning as Pa Sak River overflows

On Tuesday, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Phetchabun province issued an official warning, urging residents to closely monitor the rising water levels of the Pa Sak River, which is expected to breach its banks, affecting low-lying areas and riverside zones in several districts.
In particular, residents in Lom Sak district, including the subdistricts of Pak Duk, Lan Ba, and Huai Rai, are expected to be impacted starting around 11.00am.
Meanwhile, areas in Mueang Phetchabun district, including Tha Phon, Dong Mun Lek, and Sa Diang subdistricts, as well as the Phetchabun Municipality, may face flooding from the afternoon into the evening, with an expected onset around 4.00pm.
The Phetchabun authorities are advising residents in these areas to take immediate precautions, including moving belongings to higher ground, relocating vehicles, and evacuating vulnerable groups such as the elderly and bedridden patients to safer areas.
Residents are also urged to stay informed through official updates and follow all safety instructions from authorities to minimise damage and ensure their safety.