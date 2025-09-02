Phetchabun authorities issue flood warning as Pa Sak River overflows

In particular, residents in Lom Sak district, including the subdistricts of Pak Duk, Lan Ba, and Huai Rai, are expected to be impacted starting around 11.00am.

Meanwhile, areas in Mueang Phetchabun district, including Tha Phon, Dong Mun Lek, and Sa Diang subdistricts, as well as the Phetchabun Municipality, may face flooding from the afternoon into the evening, with an expected onset around 4.00pm.