Urgent relief operation in Pang Ung landslide as death toll rises to 4

Siwakorn Buapong, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, headed a provincial team to the disaster-hit area on Thursday to assess the damage and oversee assistance for residents affected by the disaster.
The landslide and floods hit two villages in Mae Chaem district – Ban Pang Ung (Moo 1) and Ban Pang Ung Mai (Moo 18) – with around 500 households and some 2,000 residents.
Heavy rainfall overnight triggered torrents of mud and water to sweep down from the mountains through the heart of the village, damaging homes and causing injuries and fatalities.
Authorities confirmed that four people have been killed so far, comprising two local residents and two Shan migrants. A total of 15 people have been injured, two of them critically. Rescue teams are still searching for five missing people, all of them Shan.
The survey found that eight houses had been completely destroyed, while almost 100 others sustained partial damage.
With heavy rain continuing throughout the day, officials warned that the saturated soil could trigger further landslides. Residents in at-risk areas have been ordered to evacuate to a temporary shelter at Ban Pang Ung School, set up by Mae Chaem district authorities. More than 50 people have already registered at the shelter.
The Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation has deployed heavy machinery and equipment to clear debris, while military personnel, foundations, and volunteers are assisting in the clean-up.
The provincial disaster prevention office has also coordinated the installation of power supply and lighting in the affected areas. Drinking water trucks, tap water supplies, food, and essential goods are being delivered to support those affected.