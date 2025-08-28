Urgent relief operation in Pang Ung landslide as death toll rises to 4

Siwakorn Buapong, deputy governor of Chiang Mai, headed a provincial team to the disaster-hit area on Thursday to assess the damage and oversee assistance for residents affected by the disaster.

The landslide and floods hit two villages in Mae Chaem district – Ban Pang Ung (Moo 1) and Ban Pang Ung Mai (Moo 18) – with around 500 households and some 2,000 residents.

Heavy rainfall overnight triggered torrents of mud and water to sweep down from the mountains through the heart of the village, damaging homes and causing injuries and fatalities.