Landslide at Pang Ung, Chiang Mai, claims 6 lives, 2 more bodies discovered

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 27, as a combination of mudslides and flash floods devastated the area, destroying over 8 homes entirely and damaging nearly 100 others. Several residents were injured or killed in the disaster.
On Thursday afternoon (August 28), disaster response teams from Phetkasem Foundation, along with local villagers, resumed search and rescue efforts.
Using excavators, they cleared the wreckage of houses buried in the mud and discovered the bodies of two more victims. The first was a 47-year-old woman, crushed by logs in the mud, while the second was a 29-year-old man, also trapped under large logs.
Rescue workers had to use chainsaws and manual labour to move the logs before recovering the bodies. The deceased have been sent for autopsies, and the authorities are proceeding with formal investigations.
Siwakorn Buapong, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, visited the site to monitor the situation and confirmed that the village has been declared a disaster zone. Efforts are underway to assess the damage and prepare aid for the residents. Meanwhile, the search for the remaining 3 missing persons continues.
Sahachat Limcharoenpakdee, president of Phetkasem Foundation, stated that the search efforts are ongoing despite the challenging conditions, with thick mud and deep areas complicating the operation. The rescue teams remain determined to locate all missing individuals.
A local resident described the disaster as the most severe natural calamity the village has experienced in 70 to 80 years, noting the speed at which the mud and floodwaters swept away homes and people while everyone was asleep.