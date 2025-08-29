Landslide at Pang Ung, Chiang Mai, claims 6 lives, 2 more bodies discovered

On Thursday afternoon (August 28), disaster response teams from Phetkasem Foundation, along with local villagers, resumed search and rescue efforts.

Using excavators, they cleared the wreckage of houses buried in the mud and discovered the bodies of two more victims. The first was a 47-year-old woman, crushed by logs in the mud, while the second was a 29-year-old man, also trapped under large logs.

Rescue workers had to use chainsaws and manual labour to move the logs before recovering the bodies. The deceased have been sent for autopsies, and the authorities are proceeding with formal investigations.