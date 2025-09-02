Three storms batter Thailand: expert clarifies risk of 2011-style floods

Losses in lives and property repeated year after year

Seri stressed that flooding, flash floods, and river overflows are not caused solely by storms and heavy rain. Land-use practices, urban planning, roads, flood barriers, and drainage infrastructure also play critical roles.

Each community has different capacities to cope. Some remain unprepared despite central forecasts and early warnings, such as alerts from the National Disaster Warning Centre via Cell Broadcast messages. As a result, loss of life and property continues to recur.

He emphasised that risk assessment and adaptation—both structural and non-structural—are urgent tasks to mitigate future damage.

‘Floods awaiting drainage’ the bigger concern

Looking ahead, Seri forecast that from September through mid-October, afternoons will remain hot and humid while rainfall will stay above average in the early weeks before gradually declining.

He cautioned that attention must be paid to the possibility of tropical storms forming from late September onwards. Although a weak La Niña is likely later this year, rainfall is not expected to be severe enough to trigger 2011-scale flooding.

“The more pressing issue is flooding that awaits drainage,” he noted, referring to problems in agricultural zones and urban communities.

Preparing for El Niño next year

In the South, several models suggest no repeat of the severe floods of 2024 unless a storm directly strikes, which is difficult to forecast far in advance and requires close short-term monitoring.

Looking ahead, global conditions may shift to an El Niño event in 2026, which would alter rainfall patterns and temperatures in Thailand in different ways.