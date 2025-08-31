Tropical storm Nongfa to bring heavy rains across Thailand until Sept 1

According to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD)’s weather advisory No. 8, at 4am on Sunday (August 31), an active low-pressure cell was covering Loei province. It is expected to move along the monsoon trough that lies across the North and Northeast of Thailand today.
This system will bring increased rainfall nationwide between August 31 and September 1, with heavy to very heavy downpours in many areas.
The North and Northeast will be the worst affected on August 31, especially in the provinces of Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Loei, Phetchabun, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, lower Nan, Phrae, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Lamphun, Chiang Mai, Tak, and Mae Hong Son.
The TMD has warned people to beware of heavy to very heavy rain, strong winds, and accumulated rainfall that could trigger flash floods and overflows, particularly along waterways near foothills and in low-lying areas.
Affected areas are as follows:
August 31
September 1
The southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand is expected to strengthen, bringing heavy rainfall to the eastern region and the western coast of the South.
Strong winds will generate waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf reaching 2–3 metres, rising to over 3 metres during thundershowers.
The TMD has advised all vessels to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers. Small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf are urged to remain ashore.
Meanwhile, people living along the eastern coast and the upper part of the southern west coast should be on alert for possible storm surges between August 31 and September 2.