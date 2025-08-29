Tropical depression brings heavy rain and strong winds to Thailand from August 30

The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a weather advisory on Friday, reporting that the active low-pressure cell over the central South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. As of 10:00 a.m., the storm’s centre was located at 16.5°N latitude and 112.5°E longitude, with maximum sustained winds near the centre of 55 km/h. Moving west-northwest at 20 km/h, the storm is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall in northern Vietnam by the afternoon of August 30.

After making landfall, the storm is forecast to weaken into a depression and move over northern Laos, before continuing to weaken into a strong low-pressure area, advancing along the monsoon trough into Thailand’s northeastern region by the night of August 30 and affecting the northern region by August 31.

This weather system is expected to bring increased rainfall across Thailand from August 30 to September 1, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in many areas, particularly accompanied by strong winds in the northeastern region, affecting Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Bung Kan, Nong Khai, Loei, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, and Chaiyaphum. The northern and upper-central regions will be impacted by August 31, especially in the lower provinces of Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Lamphun, Mae Hong Son, and Nakhon Sawan.

Residents across the country are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain, strong winds, and the risk of flash floods and overflow, especially in areas near waterways, foothills, and lowlands.