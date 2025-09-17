Phetchabun authorities warn of rising Pasak River, advise moving valuables and vehicles to higher ground

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) and Phetchabun provincial authorities on Wednesday reported that the Pasak River continues to rise following heavy rains in the area. At station S.3 in Tal Diao Subdistrict, Lom Sak District, water levels are steadily increasing and overflowing, affecting riverside and low-lying areas in Tal Diao, Nong Khwai, and Sak Long Subdistricts, as well as surrounding communities.

The DDPM, in collaboration with mobile operators AIS, True, and NT, has issued warnings via Cell Broadcast to residents in the affected areas. People are advised to move valuables and vehicles to higher ground, evacuate vulnerable groups to a safer location, monitor official updates closely, and follow the instructions of authorities.

Those in need of assistance can report incidents via the DDPM Line account @1784DDPM or call the emergency hotline at 1784, available 24 hours.