DDPM issues urgent warning for Chai Nat residents as water levels rise

This comes after the continuous rise in water levels in the Chao Phraya River, which is expected to increase by approximately 0.35 metres.
The rising water levels will affect areas along the river and low-lying districts, particularly:
Residents living in these at-risk areas are advised to move their belongings to higher ground and pay special attention to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and bedridden patients. They should also stay informed by following official announcements from local authorities.
The DDPM, in collaboration with mobile service providers AIS, True, and NT, has sent out a Cell Broadcast alert to warn residents of the increasing water levels in the Chao Phraya River.
For emergency assistance, residents can report incidents via the Line ID @1784DDPM or call the DDPM emergency hotline at 1784, available 24 hours a day.