Urgent flood warning issued as Chao Phraya River reaches crisis level in Chai Nat

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has alerted residents in three riverside districts — Manorom (Tha Chanuan, Siladan, Wat Khok, Khung Samphao subdistricts), Wat Sing (Makham Thao, Wat Sing subdistricts), and Mueang Chainat (Thammamool, Hat Tha Sao, Khao Tha Phra, Tha Chai, Ban Kluai, Chainat subdistricts) — to prepare for possible flash floods.
Officials urged people in low-lying areas to move belongings to higher ground, remain vigilant for electrical hazards such as short circuits or electrocution, and closely monitor further announcements as the situation develops.
The Royal Irrigation Department’s Office 12 at Chao Phraya Dam, Chai Nat, has issued an urgent announcement following heavy rainfall and accumulated runoff from upstream. The increased inflow has pushed water levels in the Chao Phraya River higher.
As of 6am on September 10, 2025, water flow at Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan was measured at 2,075 cubic metres per second, flowing into the Chao Phraya Dam. The water level above the dam stood at +16.65 m MSL, with discharge downstream maintained at 1,900 cubic metres per second.
To limit downstream discharge to no more than 2,000 cubic metres per second, authorities will temporarily retain water upstream. This will cause the water level above the dam to rise by around 0.35 metres, but not exceed +17.00 m MSL.
Chai Nat authorities have warned that three riverside districts are at risk of flooding. Irrigation officials urged government agencies, riverside businesses such as construction sites, embankment projects, and floating restaurants, as well as residents living along both banks of the Chao Phraya, to remain on high alert and monitor updates closely.
Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources has issued an urgent warning for 21 provinces to be on alert for flash floods and landslides during the next two days, from September 11-12, 2025. The warning affects northern, central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand.
On September 10, 2025, the Department called on volunteers in various provinces to closely monitor landslides and flash floods, especially in areas that have received heavy rainfall. Rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, which increases the risk of both landslides and flash floods.
Residents in affected areas should closely monitor weather and rainfall data, especially in places where rainfall exceeds 100 millimetres in 24 hours or in low-lying areas at risk of flooding.