Urgent flood warning issued as Chao Phraya River reaches crisis level in Chai Nat

Chai Nat authorities have warned that three riverside districts are at risk of flooding. Irrigation officials urged government agencies, riverside businesses such as construction sites, embankment projects, and floating restaurants, as well as residents living along both banks of the Chao Phraya, to remain on high alert and monitor updates closely.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources has issued an urgent warning for 21 provinces to be on alert for flash floods and landslides during the next two days, from September 11-12, 2025. The warning affects northern, central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand.

On September 10, 2025, the Department called on volunteers in various provinces to closely monitor landslides and flash floods, especially in areas that have received heavy rainfall. Rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, which increases the risk of both landslides and flash floods.

21 Provinces at Risk for Flash Floods and Landslides:

Mae Hong Son: Pai, Pang Mapha, Mae Sariang, Sop Moei, Khun Yuam, Mae La Noi Chiang Mai: Mueang Chiang Mai, Mae Jam, Omkoi, Chom Thong, Mae Tang, Mae Rim, Kalayaniwattana Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Suai, Mae Fa Luang, Wiang Pa Pao Lampang: Mueang Pan, Jae Hom, Ngao, Thep, Hang Chat Phayao: Mueang Phayao, Pong, Chiang Kham, Chiang Muan Phrae: Mueang Phrae, Den Chai, Wang Chin, Long, Ron Kwang, Song Nan: Tha Wang Pha, Bo Kluea, Phu Phiang, Mae Charim, Wiang Sa, Santi Suk, Nan Noi, Na Muen, Thung Chang, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Ban Luang Uttaradit: Mueang Uttaradit, Nam Pad, Tha Pla, Thong San Khan, Ban Khok, Fak Tha Tak: Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Um Phang, Wang Chao, Sam Ngao Phitsanulok: Nern Maprang, Nakhon Thai, Chat Trakan, Wang Thong Phetchabun: Mueang Phetchabun, Wang Pong, Lom Kao, Lom Sak, Khao Kho, Nam Nao Kanchanaburi: Mueang Kanchanaburi, Sangkhla Buri, Thong Pha Phum, Bo Phloi, Sri Sawat, Nong Prue Chanthaburi: Mueang Chanthaburi, Pong Nam Ron, Khlong, Khao Kitchakut, Soi Dao Trat: Mueang Trat, Laem Ngob, Khao Saming, Bo Rai, Khlong Yai, Koh Chang, Koh Kut Rayong: Klaeng, Khao Chamao, Ban Khai, Pluak Daeng Phuket: Mueang Phuket, Kathu, Thalang Chumphon: Mueang Chumphon, Phato, Lang Suan, Tha Sae, Sawi, Lamae Surat Thani: Ban Ta Khun, Phra Sang, Khiri Rat Nikhom, Phanom, Wiphawadi Nakhon Si Thammarat: Phipun, Lan Saka, Ron Phibun, Thung Song, Nopphitam Ranong: Mueang Ranong, Kraburi, La Un, Kapoe, Suk Samran Phang Nga: Mueang Phang Nga, Kapong, Kuraburi, Tai Muang, Takua Pa

Precautionary Measures:

Residents in affected areas should closely monitor weather and rainfall data, especially in places where rainfall exceeds 100 millimetres in 24 hours or in low-lying areas at risk of flooding.