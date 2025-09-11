Urgent flood warning issued as Chao Phraya River reaches crisis level in Chai Nat

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 11, 2025

Chai Nat province has issued an urgent warning after the Chao Phraya River rose to a critical level, with water north of the Chao Phraya Dam surging more than 0.35 metres following heavy rainfall.

The Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has alerted residents in three riverside districts — Manorom (Tha Chanuan, Siladan, Wat Khok, Khung Samphao subdistricts), Wat Sing (Makham Thao, Wat Sing subdistricts), and Mueang Chainat (Thammamool, Hat Tha Sao, Khao Tha Phra, Tha Chai, Ban Kluai, Chainat subdistricts) — to prepare for possible flash floods.

Officials urged people in low-lying areas to move belongings to higher ground, remain vigilant for electrical hazards such as short circuits or electrocution, and closely monitor further announcements as the situation develops.

Urgent flood warning issued as Chao Phraya River reaches crisis level in Chai Nat

The Royal Irrigation Department’s Office 12 at Chao Phraya Dam, Chai Nat, has issued an urgent announcement following heavy rainfall and accumulated runoff from upstream. The increased inflow has pushed water levels in the Chao Phraya River higher.

As of 6am on September 10, 2025, water flow at Station C.2 in Nakhon Sawan was measured at 2,075 cubic metres per second, flowing into the Chao Phraya Dam. The water level above the dam stood at +16.65 m MSL, with discharge downstream maintained at 1,900 cubic metres per second.

To limit downstream discharge to no more than 2,000 cubic metres per second, authorities will temporarily retain water upstream. This will cause the water level above the dam to rise by around 0.35 metres, but not exceed +17.00 m MSL.

Urgent flood warning issued as Chao Phraya River reaches crisis level in Chai Nat

Chai Nat authorities have warned that three riverside districts are at risk of flooding. Irrigation officials urged government agencies, riverside businesses such as construction sites, embankment projects, and floating restaurants, as well as residents living along both banks of the Chao Phraya, to remain on high alert and monitor updates closely.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources has issued an urgent warning for 21 provinces to be on alert for flash floods and landslides during the next two days, from September 11-12, 2025. The warning affects northern, central, eastern, and southern regions of Thailand.

On September 10, 2025, the Department called on volunteers in various provinces to closely monitor landslides and flash floods, especially in areas that have received heavy rainfall. Rainfall over the last 24 hours has exceeded 100 millimetres, which increases the risk of both landslides and flash floods.

21 Provinces at Risk for Flash Floods and Landslides:

  1. Mae Hong Son: Pai, Pang Mapha, Mae Sariang, Sop Moei, Khun Yuam, Mae La Noi
  2. Chiang Mai: Mueang Chiang Mai, Mae Jam, Omkoi, Chom Thong, Mae Tang, Mae Rim, Kalayaniwattana
  3. Chiang Rai: Mueang Chiang Rai, Mae Suai, Mae Fa Luang, Wiang Pa Pao
  4. Lampang: Mueang Pan, Jae Hom, Ngao, Thep, Hang Chat
  5. Phayao: Mueang Phayao, Pong, Chiang Kham, Chiang Muan
  6. Phrae: Mueang Phrae, Den Chai, Wang Chin, Long, Ron Kwang, Song
  7. Nan: Tha Wang Pha, Bo Kluea, Phu Phiang, Mae Charim, Wiang Sa, Santi Suk, Nan Noi, Na Muen, Thung Chang, Chalerm Phra Kiat, Ban Luang
  8. Uttaradit: Mueang Uttaradit, Nam Pad, Tha Pla, Thong San Khan, Ban Khok, Fak Tha
  9. Tak: Tha Song Yang, Mae Ramat, Mae Sot, Um Phang, Wang Chao, Sam Ngao
  10. Phitsanulok: Nern Maprang, Nakhon Thai, Chat Trakan, Wang Thong
  11. Phetchabun: Mueang Phetchabun, Wang Pong, Lom Kao, Lom Sak, Khao Kho, Nam Nao
  12. Kanchanaburi: Mueang Kanchanaburi, Sangkhla Buri, Thong Pha Phum, Bo Phloi, Sri Sawat, Nong Prue
  13. Chanthaburi: Mueang Chanthaburi, Pong Nam Ron, Khlong, Khao Kitchakut, Soi Dao
  14. Trat: Mueang Trat, Laem Ngob, Khao Saming, Bo Rai, Khlong Yai, Koh Chang, Koh Kut
  15. Rayong: Klaeng, Khao Chamao, Ban Khai, Pluak Daeng
  16. Phuket: Mueang Phuket, Kathu, Thalang
  17. Chumphon: Mueang Chumphon, Phato, Lang Suan, Tha Sae, Sawi, Lamae
  18. Surat Thani: Ban Ta Khun, Phra Sang, Khiri Rat Nikhom, Phanom, Wiphawadi
  19. Nakhon Si Thammarat: Phipun, Lan Saka, Ron Phibun, Thung Song, Nopphitam
  20. Ranong: Mueang Ranong, Kraburi, La Un, Kapoe, Suk Samran
  21. Phang Nga: Mueang Phang Nga, Kapong, Kuraburi, Tai Muang, Takua Pa

Precautionary Measures:

Residents in affected areas should closely monitor weather and rainfall data, especially in places where rainfall exceeds 100 millimetres in 24 hours or in low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

  • Move valuables, household items, and pets to higher ground or safer areas.
  • Watch for signs of impending danger, such as murky water or floating debris.
  • Avoid crossing flooded paths, shortcutting through waterways, or engaging in fishing activities.
  • Set up 24-hour watch shifts and have an alert system in place, from upstream to downstream areas.
  • Always have flashlights or other lighting equipment ready, and be prepared to evacuate to safe areas.

 

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy