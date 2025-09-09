Samut Prakan at high risk of permanent flooding, urgent flood prevention plans needed

Samut Prakan, a coastal province in central Thailand, is facing increasing risks of permanent flooding due to climate change, with the Thai Meteorological Department warning that sea levels are rising and the region is vulnerable to severe flooding in the future. The area’s proximity to Bangkok makes it a critical point in the region's water management strategy.

Assoc Prof Dr Seri Suprathit, Director of Rangsit University’s Climate Change and Disaster Centre and IPCC expert, highlighted that flooding from upstream water flows, coastal flooding, and flooding due to heavy rainfall will continue to threaten Samut Prakan if long-term planning and preventative measures are not implemented.

He explained that even though upstream water flows may not be the primary cause of flooding in 2025, the sea level rise already affects the Chao Phraya River and its surrounding canals, increasing the risk of flooding. On September 7, 2025, Samut Prakan experienced flooding despite the rainfall not exceeding 70mm, especially in Srinakarin Road, Phraksa Road, and Sukhumvit Road, areas likely to see worsening flooding in the future.