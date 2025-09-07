Bangkok Faces Existential Flood Threat, Experts Warn

Bangkok is facing a compounding flood crisis that could see most of the city submerged by 2030, according to a stark warning from a leading environmental academic.

Writing on social media, Dr Sonthi Kotchawat of the Thai Environmental Scholars Association outlined the key factors behind the worsening situation, arguing that the city’s flood management strategy requires a complete overhaul.

The Current Crisis

Geographical Vulnerability

The Thai capital is built on a low-lying delta, sitting just one metre above average sea level. While its eastern side and parts of neighbouring Samut Prakan serve as a natural drainage route to the Gulf of Thailand, the area is sinking by approximately one centimetre each year.

This land subsidence is being exacerbated by rising sea levels, which are climbing by an average of 3-5 millimetres annually due to global warming and melting polar ice caps.

Dr Kotchawat warned that without concrete measures to reduce carbon emissions, seawater could inundate the Chao Phraya River and its canals by 2030, flooding a significant portion of the city.