Thai Dams Over Capacity, Triggering Flash Flood Alert

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 07, 2025

Nine major reservoirs, particularly in the North and Northeast, have exceeded their maximum storage, prompting officials to issue a warning for potential flash floods

 

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a nationwide flood alert after reporting that nine of Thailand's major reservoirs are currently holding more water than their maximum capacity.

 

The overfilled dams, mostly concentrated in the northern and northeastern regions, have raised concerns about potential overflows and widespread flooding.

 

According to an ONWR report on Sunday, the total water volume in all of the country's reservoirs stands at 57.859 billion cubic metres, representing 72% of the total combined capacity.

 

Of this, approximately 33.737 billion cubic metres, or 58% of the capacity, is considered usable.

 

 

The nine major reservoirs that are under special surveillance due to being over capacity are:

Northern Region: Mae Mok Reservoir, Sirikit Reservoir, and Kwae Noi Bamrung Daen Reservoir

Northeastern Region: Huai Luang Reservoir, Nam Phung Reservoir, Nam Oun Reservoir, Chulabhorn Reservoir, and Ubol Ratana Reservoir

Eastern Region: Bang Phra Reservoir

 

The ONWR also highlighted concerns regarding numerous medium-sized reservoirs.

 

A total of 110 of these have a water volume between 80% and 100% of their capacity, while a more critical 31 have already surpassed their maximum limit.

 

The majority of these are located in the North and Northeast.

 

The ONWR has urged residents in at-risk areas to monitor the situation closely and stay updated with official announcements from relevant authorities to prepare for potential flooding in the coming period.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy