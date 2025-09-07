Thai Dams Over Capacity, Triggering Flash Flood Alert

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has issued a nationwide flood alert after reporting that nine of Thailand's major reservoirs are currently holding more water than their maximum capacity.

The overfilled dams, mostly concentrated in the northern and northeastern regions, have raised concerns about potential overflows and widespread flooding.

According to an ONWR report on Sunday, the total water volume in all of the country's reservoirs stands at 57.859 billion cubic metres, representing 72% of the total combined capacity.

Of this, approximately 33.737 billion cubic metres, or 58% of the capacity, is considered usable.