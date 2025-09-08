13 schools in Samut Prakan closed due to severe flooding and high tides

According to the Samut Prakan Provincial Public Relations Office, continuous heavy rainfall since September 7, combined with unusually high tides, resulted in widespread flooding. Several areas were affected:
Light rain persisted across the province, with drainage improving gradually. However, standing water continued to affect residents in some districts.
As a precaution, 13 schools announced closures on September 8, with classes moved online:
Authorities said updates on the situation will be provided as conditions improve.