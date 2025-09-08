13 schools in Samut Prakan closed due to severe flooding and high tides

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 08, 2025

Heavy flooding and rising sea levels forced 13 schools in Samut Prakan to suspend classes on Monday, causing traffic congestion and travel disruptions across the province.

According to the Samut Prakan Provincial Public Relations Office, continuous heavy rainfall since September 7, combined with unusually high tides, resulted in widespread flooding. Several areas were affected:

  • Samut Prakan municipality: water levels have receded and small vehicles can now pass.
     
  • Srinakarin–Bang Na-Trat Road: water remains awaiting drainage.
     
  • Phuttharaksa Road: still partially flooded, but small vehicles are able to pass.

Light rain persisted across the province, with drainage improving gradually. However, standing water continued to affect residents in some districts.

As a precaution, 13 schools announced closures on September 8, with classes moved online:

  • Samutprakan School
     
  • Streesmutprakan School
     
  • Debsirin Samutprakan School
     
  • Ratwinit Bangkaeo School
     
  • Songsappavith School
     
  • Assumption Samutprakarn School
     
  • Saint Joseph Bangna School
     
  • Songvithaya Theparak School
     
  • Ban Khlong Luang School
     
  • Saint Joseph Thiphawan School
     
  • Sarasas Witaed Suvarnabhumi School
     
  • St Raphael School
     
  • Wisutthikasattree School

Authorities said updates on the situation will be provided as conditions improve.

 

