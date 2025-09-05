DDPM warns of rising Chao Phraya River in 11 provinces; urges flood preparation

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Friday issued a flood warning for 11 provinces in central Thailand, including Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, as the Chao Phraya River is expected to rise starting September 5.

Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor water levels, particularly in low-lying areas outside flood barriers. The DDPM has advised public agencies, private sector businesses along the river, and residents living on the riverbanks, especially in vulnerable areas, to stay alert and prepare for potential flooding.

Provinces are also urged to work with local authorities and related agencies to check the status of flood barriers and ensure sufficient resources, including disaster management equipment, machinery, and staff, are ready for deployment. Emergency services should be prepared to assist residents 24/7.