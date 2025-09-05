DDPM warns of rising Chao Phraya River in 11 provinces; urges flood preparation

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Friday issued a flood warning for 11 provinces in central Thailand, including Uthai Thani, Chainat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Suphanburi, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok, as the Chao Phraya River is expected to rise starting September 5.
Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor water levels, particularly in low-lying areas outside flood barriers. The DDPM has advised public agencies, private sector businesses along the river, and residents living on the riverbanks, especially in vulnerable areas, to stay alert and prepare for potential flooding.
Provinces are also urged to work with local authorities and related agencies to check the status of flood barriers and ensure sufficient resources, including disaster management equipment, machinery, and staff, are ready for deployment. Emergency services should be prepared to assist residents 24/7.
The Royal Irrigation Department has forecasted that from September 5, the flow rate of water entering the Chao Phraya Dam will be between 2,000-2,400 cubic metres per second. The irrigation system will take in water at 350-400 cubic metres per second, and water will be released from the Chao Phraya Dam at 1,500-2,000 cubic metres per second, which will cause water levels in low-lying areas to rise by about 0.30 to 1.10 metres, particularly in areas like Khlong Phong Peng, Ang Thong Province, Tambon Hua Wiang in Sena District, and Tambon Lad Chid and Tambon Tha Din Daeng in Phak Hai District, Ayutthaya Province.
The public is urged to follow official updates closely, strictly adhere to safety advice, and prepare for any potential disasters. In case of emergency, residents can report incidents and request assistance via Line @1784DDPM or the emergency hotline 1784, available 24/7. Additionally, citizens can receive alerts through the ‘THAI DISASTER ALERT’ app at any time.