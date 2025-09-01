DDPM warns Tak, Ranong residents of river overflowing, flash floods

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued cell broadcast alerts to residents of Ranong and Tak on Monday morning, warning of possible flash floods, run-offs, mudslides and river overflow after hours of heavy rainfall.
At 9.49 am, the DDPM announced it had used the cell-broadcast system of mobile operators to alert residents in Ranong’s Mueang, Kapur and Ka Buri districts to prepare for possible flash flooding.
People living in risk-prone areas—along the banks of creeks, canals and rivers, in low-lying areas, and at the foot of hills—were urged to move belongings upstairs and prepare to evacuate elderly or bedridden relatives. Residents could face run-offs, mudslides and river overflow, the DDPM warned.
At 11.14 am, further alerts were sent via cell broadcast to residents of Sam Ngao district in Tak, advising them to brace for possible river overflow.
The DDPM said the Wang River began overflowing at the W24 station in Ban Tha Phai village, Tambon Yok Krabat, at 8 am on Monday. The overflow could affect residents of Tambon Yok Krabat and Tambon Wang Mun, who were advised to move their belongings upstairs and evacuate elderly or bedridden family members to safe areas.
Meanwhile, the disaster handling centre of the Department of Mineral Resources warned that 31 provinces could face landslides and run-offs due to heavy downpours. These provinces are: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Lampang, Lamphun, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Chumphon, Ranong, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi and Phuket.