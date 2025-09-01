DDPM warns Tak, Ranong residents of river overflowing, flash floods

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued cell broadcast alerts to residents of Ranong and Tak on Monday morning, warning of possible flash floods, run-offs, mudslides and river overflow after hours of heavy rainfall.

At 9.49 am, the DDPM announced it had used the cell-broadcast system of mobile operators to alert residents in Ranong’s Mueang, Kapur and Ka Buri districts to prepare for possible flash flooding.

People living in risk-prone areas—along the banks of creeks, canals and rivers, in low-lying areas, and at the foot of hills—were urged to move belongings upstairs and prepare to evacuate elderly or bedridden relatives. Residents could face run-offs, mudslides and river overflow, the DDPM warned.