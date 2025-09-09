DDPM issues flood warning to residents of Khao Saming district, Trat

According to the DDPM and Trat province authorities, the water level in Sator Canal continues to increase and is close to overflowing, which could affect communities in the low-lying areas of Sator subdistrict, Khao Saming, and surrounding areas.

The department urges residents in these areas to take precautionary measures by moving valuables to higher ground and ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and bedridden individuals.