DDPM issues flood warning to residents of Khao Saming district, Trat

According to the DDPM and Trat province authorities, the water level in Sator Canal continues to increase and is close to overflowing, which could affect communities in the low-lying areas of Sator subdistrict, Khao Saming, and surrounding areas.
The department urges residents in these areas to take precautionary measures by moving valuables to higher ground and ensuring the safety of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly and bedridden individuals.
The DDPM, in cooperation with mobile network providers AIS, True, and NT, has sent emergency alerts through Cell Broadcast to notify the public of the flood risks in Khao Saming, Trat.
For assistance or to report emergencies, residents can contact Line ID @1784DDPM or call the DDPM's emergency hotline at 1784, available 24 hours a day.